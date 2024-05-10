Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest injury news from the Magpies contenders for a place in European competition.

Newcastle United head into the final week of the Premier League season still firmly in contention for a place in Europe.

Despite battling with a seemingly never-ending list of injuries, Eddie Howe’s men sit in sixth place ahead of Saturday’s final home game of the campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Magpies have received some positive news on the injury front in recent weeks after the likes of Joelinton, Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron returned to contention and they could be joined by Kieran Trippier when they face the Seagulls this weekend.

However, a number of United’s rivals for a top six place have not been so lucky when it comes to injury news and they are without several key players as they look to round off their own push for Europe in successful fashion over the next week.

5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou will be working with what he has for the final week of the season after several members of his squad were ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Thigh injuries have left Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Timo Werner to prepare for a possible return for pre-season training. Wales international Ben Davies has a similar target after he picked up a calf issue, a knee injury means Manor Solomon will not feature and former Newcastle United goalkeeper Fraser Forster has seen his season decimated by an ankle injury Remaining fixtures: 11/5 Burnley (H), 14/5 Manchester City (H), 19/5 Sheffield United (A)

7th: Chelsea

The Blues have forced their way into the picture for a European battle with an upturn of form over the last fortnight and taking maximum points from Spurs and West Ham United.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Chelsea

However, Mauricio Pochettino will still be without whole host of key players ahead of their final three games of what has been a difficult season. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder Carney Chukuwuemeka are no further forward in their attempts to recover from knee injuries and summer signing Lesley Ugochukwu is a week away from returning from a thigh injury. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez will not feature again this season but there is hope Reece James will return to on-pitch action this weekend after recovering from a thigh injury Remaining fixtures: 11/5 Nottingham Forest (A), 15/5 Brighton ad Hove Albion (A), 19/5 Bournemouth (H)

8th: Manchester United

There is serious pressure on the Red Devils to turn around a dismal run and secure a place in Europe as speculation continues to mount over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

In his defence, the former Ajax boss is battling with the worst list of injuries in the Premier League and has seen his backline decimated by injuries to Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, who will all miss this weekend’s home clash with Arsenal. However, there could be some positive news for Ten Hag as Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial all look set to return to his squad to face the Gunners Remaining fixtures: 12/5 Arsenal (H), 15/5 Newcastle United (H), 19/5 Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

9th: West Ham United

The Hammers will say goodbye to manager David Moyes over the next week after they confirmed his contract will not be extended this summer.

David Moyes previously hinted he would be open to a Man Utd return.