Eddie Howe’s side are currently preparing for their huge clash with Watford on Saturday with transfer talk dominating headlines on Tyneside this week.

Adding Chris Wood to the ranks ahead of tomorrow’s game is a welcome boost for a Newcastle side that looked bereft of ideas in-front of goal against Cambridge United.

Transfer attention may now turn to how they can bolster a defence that has conceded 42 goals in just 19 games so far this term.

Players like Sven Botman and Diego Carlos have been of interest to the Magpies, but former midfielder Jenas believes that they should be looking closer to home for their next additions:

“I would really like to test Dean Henderson and Manchester United’s resolve. He must be really frustrated to have no football in a year where we’ve got a World Cup and I’d be interested to see if United would be open to anything.” Jenas told William Hill.

“I’d also be looking at Jesse Lingard because there are no winners in his current scenario. Surely if he could get some games under his belt for the rest of the season and show everyone how good he is, he would.

“He’s almost the perfect fit in my opinion for Newcastle right now.”

Jenas added: “Lewis Dunk is an interesting one because he’s at that stage of his career when he could just stay at Brighton his whole life, but I do think he’s in the mould of player Newcastle should be looking at.

“They’re not going to go and get superstars right now as I don’t see why that sort of individual would go to Newcastle right now knowing they could get relegated into the Championship.

“Short-term signings, with Premier League experience, are the ones who are going to keep them in the league.”

With two confirmed additions already this window, does Jenas believe that Howe’s side will beat the drop this season?

“I think they’ve put themselves in a very good position [to survive].”

“If they can pick up a few points, they can drag a lot of teams into it. I definitely believe if they can make one or two more (signings) they’ll get out of it.”

