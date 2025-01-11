Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab have confirmed the appointment of new sporting director following the club’s pursuit of Martin Dubravka.

Former Juventus midfielder and 2003 Ballon d’Or winner Pavel Nedved has been appointed as the Saudi Pro League club’s new sporting director. One of the 52-year-old’s first tasks in Riyadh was to secure the signing of goalkeeper target Martin Dubravka from Newcastle.

But reports from Saudi Arabia are now suggesting the deal is off. Saudi outlet, Ariyadhiah, who previously claimed the deal was done and only awaiting approval from Newcastle, are now reporting that the deal will not happen due to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe’s desire to keep Dubravka.

Al-Shabab are not one of the four Saudi Pro League sides who, like Newcastle, are majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Pavel Nedved was part of the Juventus side that were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park in 2002. | Getty Images

The Gazette understands that the situation is not that clear-cut and Newcastle are still in the process of trying to agree a deal with Dubravka that would convince him to stay on Tyneside. The 35-year-old has a lucrative offer on the table from the Saudi Pro League club but it gives Newcastle no major financial benefits.

With Dubravka only having six months left on his contract at Newcastle and not a guaranteed starter once Nick Pope returns from injury, he will need an incentive to stay. Talks are ongoing between Dubravka and Newcastle.

Although Dubravka hasn’t formally asked to leave Newcastle at this stage, the club would respect the player’s wishes if an agreement could not be reached.

In his Friday press conference, Newcastle boss Howe said: “Nothing has changed. It's business as usual with Martin, he's still here, he's still playing very well.

“Martin has been in a difficult situation no doubt. Naturally, he'll want some sort of conclusion to his future whether that's a new contract with us or whatever the outcome. He's certainly played very well and I've been really pleased with him, he's more than played his part in this recent run.

“Hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement with him. Martin has never said he wants to leave and has been a very, very good professional for us.”

If Newcastle sanctioned a deal, Dubravka would become Nedved’s first signing as sporting director. The pair share a mutual connection through Czech Republic club Sparta Prague, from whom Dubravka joined Newcastle in 2018.