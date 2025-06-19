A former Leeds United player wants his old club to secure a deal for a Newcastle United star ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Leeds United have been told they should consider signing a Newcastle United star to avoid wasting the £200m financial boost they have received after securing promotion into the Premier League.

After suffering Championship play-off final heartbreak just over 12 months ago, the Whites are currently preparing for their big return to the top flight after they were crowned as second tier champions following an intense title battle with a Burnley side managed by former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has already kickstarted his summer transfer window business with the free transfer addition of Wolfsburg midfielder Lukas Nmecha, who was once said to be on Newcastle’s radar as the Magpies looked to boost their options in the middle of the park. The Whites have also been linked with a move for United midfielder Sean Longstaff as the academy product heads into the final year of his current deal at St James Park.

However, one former Leeds star believes Farke should consider making a move for one of Longstaff’s current United team-mates to boost his forward line and give himself a chance of avoiding what he described as a ‘catastrophic’ relegation back into the Championship.

Former England international Danny Mills believes United striker Callum Wilson should be on Farke’s list of targets as the former Bournemouth frontman heads into the final days of his current deal at Newcastle. Wilson has scored 49 goals in 130 appearances since joining the Magpies during the summer of 2020 - but found himself as second choice striker throughout last season as Alexander Isak continued to establish himself as United’s leading frontman.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed he would hold talks with Wilson’s representatives about a possible new contract - and there have been suggestions an incentivised deal could be agreed. However, it seems more likely Wilson will depart over the coming weeks and Mills admitted he would like to see him make his way to Elland Road ahead of his former club’s Premier League return.

He told William Hill Vegas: “Wilson is a player I would take, given the chance. Leeds are looking for needles in haystacks. These types of players are hard to find because top talent costs £30 to £40 million, plus big wages and long contracts. It’s not just about what Leeds can afford this season with their £200 million boost from promotion — it’s about what happens if they don’t survive. That could be a catastrophe.”

What has Eddie Howe said about Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are holding talks with out-of-contract marksman Callum Wilson. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Speaking after the final day defeat against Everton, the Magpies boss said: “Let’s wait and see. We’re going to sit down and talk with his representatives. What I can say is that Callum Wilson is, and has been, an incredible footballer for Newcastle. He’s someone who epitomises the spirit that has got us to where we are.

“He’s professional, brave – to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment he did, it was a difficult moment in the club’s history. The club needed hope – and Callum gave them hope. He dealt with the pressure and responsibility that role brings unbelievably well. He brings a positivity to the group, he’s a leader within the changing room, he’s just been incredible. Let’s wait and see what happens, but it was great to see him have that relationship with the supporters. There’s still so much respect there between the two.”