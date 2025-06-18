Newcastle United will visit Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Newcastle United have been handed a challenging start to the 2025/26 Premier League season as they face two of last season’s top six before visiting newly promoted Leeds United.

The Magpies will kick off the new campaign with a visit to Aston Villa just months after pipping Unai Emery’s side to a place in the Champions League before opening up their St James Park fixtures for the season by welcoming reigning champions Liverpool to Tyneside. August will then be rounded off with a visit to a Leeds side that claimed the Championship title last season for what is always a tricky trip to Elland Road.

Despite their difficult start to the season, the campaign still holds plenty of excitement for Eddie Howe and his players as they prepare to return to the Champions League for the second time in his managerial reign and will hope to challenge for more silverware after lifting the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 Wembley win against Liverpool in March. There is also the long-awaited return of top flight derby clashes with local rivals Sunderland to look forward to after the Black Cats were promoted via the Championship play-offs.

A fifth placed finish represented progress for Newcastle last season - but where could they finish in the Premier League next season? We take to AI tool Grok3 to see how it predicts the Premier League table will look when the 2025/26 campaign comes to a close next May.

AI predicts the 2025/26 Premier League table

1st: Arsenal - 88 points

Grok3: Arsenal have been consistent title contenders, narrowly missing out in recent seasons. With a strong squad, potential signings, and Mikel Arteta’s tactical growth, they could edge out competitors to win the title.

2nd: Manchester City - 85 points

Grok3: Despite a dip to third in 2024/25, City’s depth and Pep Guardiola’s brilliance make them a near-certain top-two side. They’re likely to rebound but may fall just short of the title.

3rd: Chelsea - 80 points

Grok3: Chelsea’s upward trajectory under their current management, combined with a young, talented squad, positions them for a top-four finish. They could challenge for third if key players gel.

4th: Liverpool - 78 points

Grok3: Liverpool’s transition post-Klopp has been impressive, and with a strong core and potential new signings, they should secure a Champions League spot, though not quite title contenders.

5th: Newcastle United - 75 points

Grok3: Newcastle’s financial backing and consistent improvement make them a top-five candidate. Their 2024/25 form suggests they’ll push for European spots again.

6th: Aston Villa - 72 points

Grok3: Villa’s European success and Unai Emery’s management keep them in the top-six conversation. They’re likely to maintain their strong home form and compete for Europa League qualification.

7th: Nottingham Forest - 68 points

Grok3: Forest’s surprise push in 2024/25, reaching European spots, shows their potential. With smart recruitment, they could solidify a top-half finish.

8th: Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points

Grok3: Spurs’ inconsistency persists, but Thomas Frank’s attacking style ensures a competitive season. They’re likely to hover around the top eight but struggle for top-four.

9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 62 points

Grok3: Brighton’s progressive model keeps them in the top half, though their ceiling may be limited without a marquee striker. They’ll remain entertaining and solid.

10th: Crystal Palace - 60 points

Grok3: Palace’s young, dynamic squad and Oliver Glasner’s tactics make them a dark horse for a top-10 finish, especially if they retain key players like Eberechi Eze.

11th: Fulham - 55 points

Grok3: Fulham’s steady mid-table presence continues, with Marco Silva’s balanced approach ensuring they avoid relegation battles while occasionally upsetting bigger sides.

12th: Manchester United - 53 points

Grok3: United’s ongoing struggles, despite heavy investment, could see them flirt with relegation if their managerial and recruitment issues persist. Another low finish is possible.

13th: Bournemouth - 53 points

Grok3: Bournemouth’s resilience and attacking flair under Andoni Iraola keep them comfortably mid-table, though they lack the depth for a higher finish.

14th: Everton - 50 points

Grok3: Everton’s financial constraints and takeover uncertainties limit their ambitions, but David Moyes’ pragmatism ensures survival and a lower-mid-table finish.

15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 48 points

Grok3: Wolves’ inconsistent form place them in the lower mid-table, but they’re unlikely to face relegation trouble.

16th: West Ham United - 45 points

Grok3: West Ham’s transitional phase under new management and aging squad members could see them slip slightly, though they should stay clear of the drop.

17th: Leeds United - 42 points

Grok3: As a promoted side, Leeds’ high-energy style under Daniel Farke could keep them up, but defensive frailties may cost them against stronger teams.

18th: Brentford - 38 points

Grok3: Brentford’s over-reliance on players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa and potential fatigue from their high-pressing style could see them relegated, especially if injuries mount.

19th: Burnley - 35 points

Grok3: Burnley, another promoted team, will rely on Scott Parker’s organisation to scrape survival. Despite their Championship dominance it will be a tough battle to stay in the division.

20th: Sunderland - 33 points

Grok3: Sunderland, newly promoted, may struggle to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity. Their young squad might lack the experience to avoid the drop.

