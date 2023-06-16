The pair were relegated with Leicester City this season and are expected to leave the King Power Stadium during the transfer window. Both Barnes and Maddison have been attracting huge attention from around the Premier League with a clutch of clubs interested in their signature.

Maddison has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the Magpies seeing approaches for the 26-year-old rebuffed by Leicester last summer. Barnes, who chipped in with 13 league goals for the Foxes last summer, has also emerged as a potential option for Newcastle, although West Ham and Aston Villa are seemingly set to battle for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad