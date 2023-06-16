Leicester City reject £50m+ bid from Tottenham Hotspur for two Newcastle United ‘targets’
Newcastle United transfers: James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.
The pair were relegated with Leicester City this season and are expected to leave the King Power Stadium during the transfer window. Both Barnes and Maddison have been attracting huge attention from around the Premier League with a clutch of clubs interested in their signature.
Maddison has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the Magpies seeing approaches for the 26-year-old rebuffed by Leicester last summer. Barnes, who chipped in with 13 league goals for the Foxes last summer, has also emerged as a potential option for Newcastle, although West Ham and Aston Villa are seemingly set to battle for his signature.
Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the pair and, according to the Mail, have submitted a bid ‘in excess’ of £50m for the pair. The report also states that this bid has been rejected by Leicester who are reluctant to see either player leave the club this summer.