Alli has been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout his career. After bursting onto the scene in the 2014/15 season with MK Dons, the Magpies were linked with a move for the then 18-year-old, before Tottenham Hotspur secured his services.

Alli was then again linked with a move to Newcastle in January 2022 after seeing his career at Spurs stall. Despite reported interest in both Alli and Jesse Lingard, ultimately, Newcastle failed to sign either in the winter window, with the 26-year-old instead moving to Everton on a permanent deal.

When asked about interest in Alli last winter, Howe responded: “There are a whole host of things that could have maybe dropped in a different way but that’s the beauty of the transfer window.

“All I’ll say on Dele is he is a player I’ve admired and liked for many, many years, obviously tracked his progress from MK Dons through to what he’s done at Tottenham and the national team. He’s a top player.”

However, the former Spurs man wouldn’t last long at Goodison Park and was shipped off to Besiktas on-loan during the summer. Having scored just twice in 13 Super Lig games for Besiktas, Alli has now reportedly been dropped from the squad and asked to train away from the first-team by boss Senol Gunes.

The Turkish side do have an option to make Alli’s loan move into a permanent deal, but they are not set to activate the £8million fee required for the deal. A return to the Everton first-team for Alli is also seemingly unlikely with reports suggesting that the Toffees could even terminate his deal at the club.

Dele Alli in action for Everton against Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The former two-time PFA Young Player of the Year, an award only won twice by Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Phil Foden, now faces a very uncertain future in the game. In five appearances against Newcastle United, for both Spurs and Everton, Alli won three and lost two games.

