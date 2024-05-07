Major decision imminent as Newcastle, Man Utd and Inter consider La Liga star bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a France international as the summer transfer window rapidly approaches.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have claimed the Magpies are ready to make an ambitious move to improve their defensive ranks by making an offer for Barcelona star Jules Kounde - but the Magpies will face strong competition from a number of European football’s biggest clubs.

The versatile defender made his name with Bordeaux before moving to Spain to join Sevilla in a £19m deal during the summer of 2019. Kounde went on to win the Europa League during his first season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium before moving to Barcelona in July 2022. Once again, the 26-times capped France international enjoyed success in his first season with a new club after Barca claimed the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana.

However, the financial issues enveloping the Catalan giants have meant speculation over the sale of several key players have been regular features in the Spanish media over the last two years.

Newcastle have already been linked with a move for Kounde’s Barca team-mate Raphinha on several occasions in recent months - and several other Premier League clubs are believed to be keen on the Brazil international.

But links with Kounde has thrown a new name into the every increasing list of players said to be under consideration by Newcastle as they aim to add at least one centre-back to their ranks during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been featuring at right-back in Xavi’s side, with the Barca legend preferring to play the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and academy product Pau Cubarsi at the heart of his defence.