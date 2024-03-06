Man City suffer injury blow as key man misses training ahead of Liverpool and Newcastle United games
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester City have been delivered another injury blow after winger Jeremy Doku missed their opening training session ahead of their Champions League game against FC Copenhagen this evening. Doku played just under an hour during City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday but was not seen in their open training session ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 match - putting his involvement in both that match and their crunch clash against Liverpool at the weekend in doubt.
Pep Guardiola will already be without Jack Grealish until the end of the month after revealing the former Aston Villa man is likely to miss their next few matches - including their FA Cup Quarter Final clash against Newcastle United. Doku, meanwhile, suffered ‘mild discomfort’ following Sunday’s derby day win with a timescale on his return to the first-team currently unknown.
The Citizens are the current Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League holders and are still active in all three competitions as they look to retain their treble. The only side to knock City out of any competition this season was Newcastle United who beat them in the Carabao Cup back in September.
The Magpies, though, will be without Kieran Trippier for the foreseeable future with the Three Lions man likely to miss Monday’s clash against Chelsea and the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Trippier picked up a calf injury during the win over Wolves at the weekend and was replaced by Tino Livramento in the second period - the 21-year-old would go on to score his first ever Newcastle United goal.