Newcastle United will look to strengthen the defensive options available to Eddie Howe before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1. One man that has been linked with a move to Tyneside is former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and, unsurprisingly, Newcastle are set to face major competition for his signature this summer. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are eyeing a move for the defender amid uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future at the club. Maguire was recently stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag and could leave Old Trafford during the summer window.

With both Newcastle and Manchester United reportedly interested in his signature, Nice will have to fend off strong interest if they are to keep hold of Todibo this summer, however, recent comments from their sporting director Florent Ghisolfi suggest that the Ligue 1 side may be open to a deal.

Speaking recently to France Bleu Azur, Ghisolfi was asked about interest in Todibo and Khephren Thuram, another man heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League this season. “They are in demand and somewhere, so much the better,” he said.

“They are two internationals, it is a source of pride for Nice. We want to keep all our vital forces but in our way of working, we never attach a player.