Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have recently been linked with signing one of Everton’s key players.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a potential option for Newcastle United should they look to strengthen their defence during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has become a key part of Sean Dyche’s team in recent times and has played ten straight Premier League games for the Toffees.

Whilst they would be reluctant to sell, could Everton’s recent points deduction and threats of legal action give the Magpies hope in landing the defender who has recently dropped a major hint about his future on Merseyside? Here, we take a look at the latest surrounding Newcastle’s reported interest in Branthwaite:

Who is Jarrad Branthwaite?

Branthwaite is a 21-year-old centre-back that started his career at Carlisle United before moving to Everton in January 2020. He spent last season on-loan at Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and has represented England Under-21’s, including playing most of the match as they defeated Serbia on Saturday.

He is an imposing figure at the back and has already had experience of playing in the Premier League, at international level and a year of experience playing abroad.

What is the latest on Newcastle United’s ‘interest’?

The Magpies have been credited with an interest in Branthwaite by Football Transfers who report that he has been identified as a potential long-term replacement for Fabian Schar. Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the defender and interest in his services is expected to ramp up during the summer transfer window, meaning Newcastle may have to make their move during January should they wish to land his signature.

What has Branthwaite said about his Everton future?

Branthwaite signed a contract extension at Goodison Park back in October, committing himself to the club until June 2027. Speaking about the extension, Branthwaite said: “The stature of the Club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing.

“To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the Club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the Club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.”

Will Everton’s Premier League points deduction impact a potential transfer?

Everton have been deducted ten points by the Premier League, a punishment that now sees them sit in the relegation zone. This punishment comes after the club were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.