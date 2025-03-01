Newcastle United face Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, aiming to put their defeat against Liverpool in midweek behind them.

The Magpies stand just 180 minutes away from another Wembley trip, although in their way this weekend are Brighton and Hove Albion - a team that have already won at St James’ Park this season. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will provide the sternest test of Newcastle’s FA Cup credentials this season following two matches against lower league opposition.

Whilst Eddie Howe will be desperate to win and progress in another cup competition, with Premier League games coming thick and fast and a Carabao Cup final on the horizon, this weekend’s match could provide him an opportunity to ring the changes from midweek’s disappointing defeat at Anfield. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s FA Cup clash against Brighton on Sunday:

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka hasn’t featured in either of their last two outings, but may be given a chance to start this weekend. Howe faces a huge decision on which goalkeeper to start in the coming weeks as the Carabao Cup final looms in the distance.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier’s leadership may be needed this weekend with Howe potentially opting for a number of changes to his starting lineup.

Emil Krafth

Krafth has never let Newcastle United down when called upon and with Fabian Schar and Da Burn both playing a lot of football in recent times, he may be handed a start in the centre of defence.

Sven Botman

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Botman’s return and if he is going to play in the final next month, he needs gametime. That could come against Brighton.

Lewis Hall

Hall was Newcastle’s standout player on Wednesday night. Howe may choose to rest him this weekend, but he will want to start and capitalise on the momentum gained from his last two outings.

Sean Longstaff

Starts have become scarce for Longstaff in recent times, but with the club needing to rest Bruno Guimaraes and manage his minutes, he may be given the chance to impress on Sunday.

Lewis Miley

Miley netted his first goal of the season in the 3rd Round against Bromley and started at St Andrew’s. He has impressed so far this campaign and will want to do so again against Premier League opposition.

Joelinton

Like Botman, Joelinton’s return to the team can’t come quick enough and it would be a huge boost to see him in the starting XI this weekend.

Will Osula

Osula has a very good FA Cup record and has previously scored against Brighton in this competition. He was a handful on the wing in the previous round and with Callum Wilson fit, this may be a role he adopts again.

Callum Wilson

Wilson looked very rusty on Wednesday night, but will be better for that run out. He will be itching to get back on the score sheet.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes will also be itching to get himself back into form and give Howe a headache ahead of the final. That begins with a good performance on Sunday.