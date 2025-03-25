Moise Kean is reportedly a target for Newcastle United this summer. Kean is an international teammate of Sandro Tonali | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise transfer move for one of Sandro Tonali’s international teammates.

The Magpies will do all in their power to keep hold of Alexander Isak this summer as some of Europe’s biggest clubs circle for his signature. The Swedish international has three years remaining on his deal at St James’ Park and Newcastle United will head into the summer window in a good negotiating position - particularly if they secure Champions League football.

However, they will be aiming to avoid any talk of Isak leaving the club when the window opens and with a reported price tag well in excess of £100m, there are only a few clubs in world football that would be able to afford the fee they can demand for him. Instead, the Magpies will look to build with their talisman, rather than without him.

Additions are needed in multiple areas of the squad this summer, with a deputy striker to Isak one position they may look to strengthen. Callum Wilson has entered the final few months of his contract at the club and may not be handed an extension.

Will Osula, meanwhile, has shown bright sparks during his limited first-team exposure this season, but is not set to challenge Isak for a starting spot any time soon. This all means that a second striker, someone that can come in and compete with Isak for a spot in Howe’s starting XI is a must this summer.

Newcastle United linked with Everton flop

Lille striker Jonathan David has been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside, but the Magpies are set to face stiff competition for his signature. Reports from Italy, however, claim that there is interest from Tyneside in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

Kean, who scored twice for Italy during their 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany on Sunday, has scored 20 goals for Fiorentina this season, with 15 of those coming in Serie A. The 25-year-old moved to Florence from Juventus in the summer in a deal worth around £10m - with Calciomercato reporting that Kean could again be on the move this summer with Newcastle United putting him ‘top of the list’ this summer if Isak leaves the club. A £52m release clause in Kean’s contract can reportedly be triggered in the first two weeks of July this summer, leaving Fiorentina powerless to resist bids for him should any club be prepared to pay that sum of money.

Kean has previous experience of the Premier League, although he likely won’t look back too fondly on his time in England. He was signed by Everton from Juventus in August 2019 as a teenager for £27.5m.

However, during his time at Goodison Park he would score just four goals in 39 games before being sent to PSG on-loan and then Juventus whom he rejoined on a permanent basis four years after moving to Merseyside. Just two of Kean’s goals for the Toffees came in the Premier League with one of them coming in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in January 2020 - a game that saw Florian Lejeune net twice in added time to rescue the most unlikely of points.