Multiple Premier League winner 'trembling' at prospect of facing Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a surprising verdict delivered on Newcastle United’s hopes of success this season.

One of their Premier League’s powerhouses are wary of the threat posed by Newcastle United this season.

The Magpies got their season underway with a hard earned 1-0 home win against Southampton last weekend as Eddie Howe’s men battled on with ten men for over an hour after defender Fabian Schar was shown a controversial red card. Although United failed to hit the heights in terms of possession and showing a persistent threat in attacking areas, there were some notable hallmarks of the standards demanded by their manager during his progressive reign at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the hardworking performances of midfield trio Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes proving pivotal throughout the game, the physicality and intensity that led United into a Champions League place two seasons ago was more than evident. With a hectic fixture schedule and a seemingly season-long battle with injuries, Newcastle struggled to match those lofty standards last season and narrowly missed out on a place in Europe, despite securing a seventh placed finish in the Premier League.

That should have been enough to claim a place in this season’s Europa Conference League - but Manchester United’s surprise FA Cup Final win over local rivals Manchester City meant the Red Devils snatched a Europa League spot, relegating Chelsea into UEFA’s tertiary club competition and Newcastle out of European competition altogether. Internally, talk of pushing for a return to Europe is believed to have been discussed as a main objective for the season - and Magpies boss Howe has already admitted he is hoping to improve on last season when his side were denied a chance to compete in Europe for a second consecutive year.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: "We have to have high expectations of ourselves and we have to push ourselves internally. I think it's slightly different when you're in my position, because yes, you can have your targets, but nothing's going to be given to you. You have to earn the right to get to that point. And we have a very difficult Premier League season ahead because the competition is so high. We have to improve from last year. We've been working hard in pre-season to improve certain aspects of our play. Hopefully that shows by the time we kick off and we can build consistency and confidence in our game early. When I look at the squad, with the majority of the players fit, we look really strong. It is a very competitive squad.

The manager of one Premier League rival has already suggested Newcastle could well benefit from missing out on Europe and revealed his side, despite winning the title in six of the last seven seasons, will be ‘trembling’ at the prospect of facing Howe’s side during the coming season. Speaking to Men In Blazers, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said of Newcastle: "Newcastle will be back because it's one game a week. They don't have European competition and the energy they play with, the physicality, with just one game a week, we will be trembling, we will be trembling when we play against them."

Newcastle will face City at St James Park on the final Saturday of September before travelling to the Etihad Stadium for the return fixture in mid-February.