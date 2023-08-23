Newcastle United have confirmed the addition of Kamil Potrykus to their recruitment department. The 38-year-old worked as assistant manager of the Poland national team between February and December last year and travelled to Qatar with the national side for last year’s World Cup.

In an email to Forbes journalist Marie Schulte-Bockum, Potrykus confirmed his move to Newcastle United and the responsibilities he will undertake whilst at the club. Potrykus wrote: ‘At present, my primary responsibility at Newcastle United involves actively supporting the recruitment department in the selection of players for the first-team level.

‘Understanding and fully committing to my role, I will utilize my experience and versatility of skills to efficiently fulfill my assigned tasks and meet the expectations of the club leadership. This will be my daily focus.’