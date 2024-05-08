Newcastle and Spurs dealt £34m snub as target signals summer intention

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been delivered a blow with the news a defensive target has rejected a move to both Premier League clubs.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add to their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window after centre-back duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both suffered serious knee injuries that will keep them on the sidelines until the midway point of next season. Although consideration will be given to United’s ongoing battle with UEFA’s financial fair play regulations, something that has provoked interest in the potential ‘free’ signings Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, the Magpies recruitment staff have also been monitoring the progress of Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form over the last two years as his side have established themselves as a sturdy outfit in Italy’s top tier. His composure and consistency also led to international recognition after Buongiorno made his senior Italy debut in a UEFA Nations League win against the Netherlands last summer after representing the Azzurri at a number of youth levels in recent years.

That has also captured the attention of several clubs across Europe with Newcastle and Spurs said to be considering a £34m move for the defender’s services during the summer transfer window as both clubs look to strengthen at the heart of their defences. However, FC Inter News have reported the Premier League duo are fighting something of a losing battle after the Torino academy product signalled his intention to remain in Italy and pursue a move to newly crowned Serie A champions Inter.