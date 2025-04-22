Newcastle United plan 'quick move' for 'perfect' Howe player wanted by Man Utd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering moves for a number of Premier League players during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are believed to be hoping to add a goalkeeper, centre-back, a winger and a striker to their ranks during the close-season as they prepare for yet another tilt at European football. As it stands, Eddie Howe’s side have already qualified for the Europa Conference League following their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool - but they have their sights on loftier targets as they aim to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

No matter what competition United may be competing in next season, Saturday’s chastening defeat to top five rivals Aston Villa showed why improving the quality and depth of their squad must be at the top of the agenda for the St James Park hierarchy this summer. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is said to be under consideration for a move to Tyneside despite the Clarets successful bid for promotion into the Premier League and the likes of Bournemouth duo Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi have been mentioned as possible targets to strengthen at the heart of the United defence.

One target that has been strongly linked with a move to St James Park in recent weeks is Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is believed to be set to leave Molineux this summer as a number of clubs consider triggering a reported £62m release clause in his current deal. Manchester United have been mentioned as possible suitors over the weekend and there were reported suggesting preliminary talks have already been held between the player’s representatives and the 13-time Premier League champions.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed Newcastle have ‘genuine interest’ in the international team-mate of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and is viewed as ‘a perfect player’ to work under Magpies boss Howe.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Matheus Cunha’s future?

Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Molineux on April 13, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images) | Wolves via Getty Images

He told the Market Madness podcast: “Yeah, I think it can be a quick deal, to be honest. I think so. Let's see how quick, but I think this can be a quick deal. Because, as you mentioned, there is a release clause and all parties involved, the player, club, they really want to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“So I think it can be a quick deal. There is genuine interest from Newcastle. They really, really like the player. They believe it could be perfect for their style. I think Newcastle, in terms of interest at the moment, are a bit more aggressive, because they consider Matheus Cunha as a perfect player for Eddie Howe. And so I think they can really go strong on this one.”

