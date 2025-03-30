Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United supporters are dreaming of returning to the Champions League once again after celebrating their Carabao Cup Final win against Liverpool.

Newcastle United remain firmly in the hunt for a place in next season’s Champions League as they aim to see off the likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea to claim a place amongst European football’s elite once again.

Eddie Howe has already guided the Magpies into the Champions League after his side claimed a fourth placed finish in the Premier League during his first full season in charge and that led to some memorable clashes with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. There was some disappointment for Howe and his squad as Manchester United’s shock FA Cup Final against Manchester City robbed Newcastle of a place in European competition this season - but the Magpies will return to the continent next season no matter what after their Carabao Cup Final win against Liverpool earned them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

However, United will have their eyes on claiming a place in the Champions League once again and a number of their Premier League rivals could well have aided their cause this season. With the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United reaching the final stages of UEFA’s three European club competitions, England’s co-efficient has received a boost and that should mean the top five in this season’s Premier League will compete in the Champions League next season.

What have Newcastle United said about the Champions League race?

Speaking after the 1-0 win at West Ham United earlier this month, captain Bruno Guimaraes said: "[It's a] Massive win, I think we want to fight for the Champions League again. It was a big win for us. It's good to keep the clean sheet and get the confidence back before the final. Massive win and happy for the team's performance. When we play like that, we show the character of the team. We can beat any team in the world. We just have to be consistent. We keep the clean sheet, we could score more goals, but the most important thing is the three points tonight."

After the dramatic 4-3 home win against Nottingham Forest last month, manager Eddie Howe said: "I think there’s a host of teams that will have that feeling. We’re in there fighting and I back us if we’re fighting and showing our best qualities, as we did in that first half."We’ll hopefully be there towards the end fighting and competing for that place, but nothing is guaranteed. "It’s such a competitive league this year and you can see that from our recent home games."

Where do Newcastle United currently sit in the Premier League table?

The race for the Champions League is rapidly approaching a thrilling conclusion as Newcastle aim to round off a history-making season with a return to European football’s top table. There are ten games remaining in their league campaign and the Magpies sit in sixth place in the table - but remain firmly in contention for a Champions League spot as they are just one point and one place behind Manchester City and two points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea. Howe’s men also have the benefit of holding a game in hand on both clubs immediately above them in the table.

With ten games to go, we take a look at the latest predicted final Premier League table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Newcastle United predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League?

20th: Southampton - 15 points 19th: Leicester City - 24 points 18th: Ipswich Town - 24 points 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 37 points 16th: Everton - 44 points 15th: West Ham United - 45 points 14th: Tottenham Hotspur - 46 points 13th: Manchester United - 49 points 12th: Crystal Palace - 52 points 11th: Brentford - 52 points 10th: Fulham - 56 points 9th: Bournemouth - 57 points 8th: Aston Villa - 58 points 7th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 61 points 6th: Chelsea - 63 points 5th: Newcastle United - 64 points 4th: Manchester City - 66 points 3rd: Nottingham Forest - 68 points 2nd: Arsenal - 77 points 1st: Liverpool - 89 points