Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted that his side’s recent injury crisis in the centre back area will heavily impact the club’s summer transfer strategy.

Just under 12 months ago, the Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League, whilst boasting the best defensive record in the division by conceding just 33 times. That tally has already increased significantly this season - at 52 with eight games to spare - and only seven teams in the league have leaked more goals this term.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The club’s overwhelming injury crisis has been a key factor in this, and that was optimised last time out when Paul Dummett on a sporadic appearance gave away a late penalty against Everton which was converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle’s injury crisis shows no signs of slowing down even with pre-season, with defensive duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman both sustaining long-term ACL injuries. The arrival of an additional central defender was always on the agenda, but it has now become a huge priority due to recent events.

Big reports from Spanish journalist Ruben Uria claim that the Magpies have already begun work to rectify this issue with a proposal worth an initial £25m plus £5m in bonuses for Real Sociedad star Robin Le Normand.

The 27-year-old is a right-sided centre back who is capable of playing on either side. He was born in France but has represented Spain at international level on nine occasions - notably starting in the final during the team’s National League triumph over Croatia.

Le Normand has been a key figure in Real Sociedad’s defence since his arrival in 2016 and he has made over 160 league appearances for the Basque outfit.

The Spainard, helped the team achieve Champions League qualification last season and has notably made seven appearances for a side that progressed from the group stage before suffering defeat to PSG in the round-of-16.

Le Normand’s Champions League and international experience would potentially make him a great fit for the St James’ Park club, although reports from Uria claim that both Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also keen to sign the central defender.