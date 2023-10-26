Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The result comes as a harsh reality check to the Magpies who slip down to third in the group due to their head to head record with Dortmund. In doing so it also increases the stakes on Newcastle in their next European encounter as they prepare for a direct rematch away in Germany.

Despite the defeat, the Magpies can take a lot of positives from the performance and had a number of chances to win the game. However, Eddie Howe’s side endured a difficult evening on the injury front as Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak were both forced to leave the field due to injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The pair add to the growing injury list on Tyneside and increase the need for transfer activity in the winter window.

With that in mind we round up all of the latest transfer talk from St James’ Park.

Newcastle hope to land Uruguay international amid West Ham competition

Newcastle United’s key defender for large stages of last season was Dutch centre back Sven Botman. But he has already missed a number of matches this season with injury which at times has disrupted his partnership with Fabian Schar.

The Magpies currently have Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett as their back up options, but further injuries in the area could come as a huge detriment to Newcastle’s hopes of success.

This has prompted speculation of a move for a defender and the name who is high on Newcastle’s list is Uruguay defender Sebastián Cáceres, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has recently established himself as a regular at international level under the guidance of ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and has started all of his team’s last four World Cup qualifiers.

Cáceres plays his football for Club America who are one of Mexico’s leading clubs and he is an integral part of a team which had one of the best defensive records in the league last term.

Newcastle consider move for £20m striker

Newcastle United have just two striking options at their disposal this season in Swedish striker Alexander Isak and England international Callum Wilson. There is not another back-up option in the entire squad and a potential injury crisis would force them to play either Joelinton or Anthony Gordon in an unnatural position.

Newcastle’s concerns have escalated due to a recurring groin injury sustained by Isak during the game against Dortmund, while Callum Wilson has an unfortunate history of hamstring injuries in recent seasons.

Such concerns could prompt Newcastle to sign a third striker, which would also allow more fluidity in rotating them.

One name who could be on Newcastle’s shortlist is Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy of Stuggart. The Guinean international has had an incredible start to the season which has seen him fire in 14 goals from eight appearances - surpassing the record for the best start to a season which was previously set by Robert Lewandowski.

