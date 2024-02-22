Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivan Toney would be a ‘natural fit’ for Newcastle United this summer - according to former Liverpool goalkeeper David James. Toney is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer with Thomas Frank recently stating it is ‘relatively obvious’ that the 27-year-old will likely be sold when the summer window opens.

Speaking to Danish media, via Tipsbladet, Frank said: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Arsenal have been listed as the most likely destination for Toney this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options and sign a natural striker to complement Mikel Arteta’s attacking midfield players. Newcastle United, who sold Toney to Peterborough United back in 2018, have also been tipped as a potential option for Toney and James believes that Eddie Howe’s side would be a good fit for the Bees striker.

Speaking to GGRecon, the former England international said: “Given Callum Wilson’s injury record this season, and I hope he can get himself fit to be in the conversation to go to Euro 2024 in the summer, but if there’s an ongoing issue for him there, then I think there’s a natural fit for Ivan Toney at Newcastle when you consider the way that Eddie Howe likes his side to play. If I had to choose where Ivan should go in the summer, then I would say Arsenal or Newcastle United, but it all depends on whether these teams are looking to win titles or just have a top goalscorer.”