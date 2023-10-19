Newcastle United announce multi-year partnership and stunning Saudi Arabia ambition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have announced that they have renewed a deal with Saudia Airlines to become their official airline partner. The club have signed a multi-year deal with the Saudi Arabian company who have previously helped fly the Magpies to and from Saudi Arabia for warm weather training camps.

The club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, revealed that the partnership has already been ‘hugely successful’ and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to become one of the most popular clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverstone said: "This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

"We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia's partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

"Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.