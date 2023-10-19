Newcastle United announce multi-year partnership and stunning Saudi Arabia ambition
Newcastle United have announced a multi-year partnership with Saudia Airlines.
Newcastle United have announced that they have renewed a deal with Saudia Airlines to become their official airline partner. The club have signed a multi-year deal with the Saudi Arabian company who have previously helped fly the Magpies to and from Saudi Arabia for warm weather training camps.
The club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, revealed that the partnership has already been ‘hugely successful’ and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to become one of the most popular clubs in Saudi Arabia.
Silverstone said: "This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.
"We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia's partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.
"Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.
"Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide."