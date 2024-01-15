Premier League transfer news: One World Cup winner has been linked with a move to England during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have just hours to complete a deal to sign Paulo Dybala for a cut-price fee. Dybala, who helped Argentina lift the World Cup in Qatar, has an £11m release clause in his contract, however, that clause expires at midnight on January 15, giving clubs just a matter of hours to submit an offer for the former Juventus man.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in Dybala, whilst Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 30-year-old who is currently plying his trade at AS Roma under Jose Mourinho. Dybala has five goals and six assists for Roma in Serie A this season and is on course to beat his haul of 19 goal contributions last term.

Only clubs outside of Serie A are reportedly able to trigger Dybala’s release clause and should that happen, then a move to England seems most likely for him. However, clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been credited with an interest in making Dybala the latest high-profile name to switch European football for the Saudi Pro League.

During his career in Europe, one that he has spent entirely in Italy after joining Palermo from Instituto back in 2012, Dybala has won five Serie A titles. All of these came whilst at Juventus and he was even named Player of the Year during their triumph in the 2019/20 season.