Newcastle United and Aston Villa ‘eye’ World Cup winner as release clause details emerge
Newcastle United transfers: A World Cup winner has been linked with a shock move to the Premier League.
Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with a surprise move for AS Roma star Paulo Dybala this month as details over a release clause in his contract have been leaked. Dybala joined Roma in 2022 after his contract at Juventus expired before helping Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar.
Despite a relatively successful time in Rome, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this month with Newcastle, Chelsea and Villa all credited with an interest in his signature. And reports from Italy suggest that Dybala could be allowed to leave Roma for just €13m this month.
According to Corriere della Sera, as picked up by Sport Witness, a €13m release clause has been inserted into Dybala’s contract with Roma, however, clubs only have until January 15 to activate it before it expires. Dybala has registered six goals and six assists in all competitions this season for Jose Mourinho’s side.
Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also reportedly expressed an interest in signing the Argentine this month, but no official approach has yet been made to Roma. Dybala, meanwhile, has spent his entire senior career in Italy following his move from Instituto in his homeland to Palermo in 2015.
At club level, Dybala won five Serie A titles whilst at Juventus and was named Player of the Year during their triumph in the 2019/20 season. He is yet to win a trophy under Mourinho at Roma although they did progress to the knockout stage of the Europa League where they will face Feyenoord.