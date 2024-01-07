Newcastle United and Man Utd set for transfer battle over former Chelsea star

The latest transfer speculation from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Denmark international Andreas Christensen and help the defender end his frustrating spell with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer during the summer of 2022 after failing to agree a new contract with Chelsea. Christensen was in and out of Xavi's starting eleven during his early months at the Camp Nou as he suffered an illness and an ankle injury but did return to the side for the closing stages of what was to be a successful challenge for the La Liga title.

The defender came in for special praise from Xavi after the Barcelona legend opted to bring in Christensen after fellow Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger opted to join fierce rivals Real Madrid during the same summer.

Speaking after a 1-0 win at Athletico Madrid in January last year, the Barca head coach said: "Today we had three defenders that are great coming out with the ball. We knew how to suffer and we won three golden points. We're candidates to win the league title.

"Surely the signing of Christensen has been the less highlighted, but he has been extraordinary. I remember when people said that Real Madrid signed Chelsea's starting centre back and we signed the substitute."

Christensen has featured during the current season, making 17 starts in all competitions - but Spanish outlet Sport have now claimed Xavi will 'prioritise' the pairing of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo at the heart of his defence, with Inigo Martinez and youngster Chadi Riad acting as cover once the latter returns from a loan at La Liga rivals Real Betis.

