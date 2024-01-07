Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will find out who they will face in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Monday night. The Magpies booked their spot in the draw with a 3-0 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Dan Ballard’s own goal just after the half-hour mark and Alexander Isak’s second-half brace secured the win for Newcastle in what was their first FA Cup win in almost three years - and their first under Eddie Howe. They will be hoping for some luck in the draw this time round having been handed very difficult ties in every cup competition they have featured in thus far this season.

The Champions League draw handed them the ‘Group of Death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and PSG whilst the Carabao Cup spat out Manchester City at home before trips to Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge. Having now overcome their local rivals in a very tricky looking tie, United will be hopeful of going deep in the competition.

The FA Cup Fourth Round draw will be broadcast live on ITV 1 ahead of the clash between 2013 winners Wigan Athletic and Manchester United (8:15pm kick-off). Newcastle United will be ball number 15 with ties in the next round to be played on the weekend of January 27.