Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham 'have their eyes' on World Cup history maker
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United will face competition from two Premier League rivals if they choose to follow up on their reported interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.
The Magpies have been linked with the Morocco international on several occasions over the last 18 months and were said to have watched the former Malaga frontman in action as he helped his country become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar in December 2022. There were said to be several clubs that pursued a deal for En-Nesyri in the months that followed - but the striker was adamant he would remain with the La Liga club.
Speaking to the Spanish Football Podcast last year, he said: "I thank all the clubs who've contacted my agent. Right now I want to focus on Sevilla. It isn't about money. It's a sporting matter, wanting to help the team in the worst moments. I had the chance to leave at other times and said no too."
En-Nesyri’s patience paid off as he helped Sevilla win last season’s Europa League title with a penalty shoot-out win against Jose Mourinho’s Roma and he went on to score twice in his side’s ill-fated Champions League campaign during the current season.
Despite Sevilla looking increasingly likely to end the campaign sat in the bottom half of the La Liga table, En-Nesyri has still captured the attention of a number of clubs after scoring 19 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.
Spanish outlet Fichajes have now claimed Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham United all ‘have their eyes’ on their striker ahead of the summer transfer window - and it is revealed the latter of the Premier League trio could have an advantage in the race for the striker as former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui looks set to succeed David Moyes at the London Stadium.