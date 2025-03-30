Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Newcastle United’s average attendance compare to clubs in the Premier League and across European football?

Over 300,000 Newcastle United supporters lined the streets of the city centre and poured on to the Town Moor to create memorable scenes as the Magpies celebrated their Carabao Cup Final win against Liverpool.

Two weeks have passed since goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ensured Eddie Howe’s current crop of United heroes wrote their names into the club’s history books by bringing an end to a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. The scenes in and around Wembley on a history day will live long in the memory - but they only gave a hint of what the Magpies squad could expect upon their return to Tyneside.

A inconveniently timed international break meant Tyneside had to wait to celebrate Newcastle’s first ever League Cup win after suffering two previous final defeats in the competition against Manchester City and Manchester United. However, good things truly do come to those that wait and that was shown on Saturday as the Magpies heroes received a rapturous reception from hundreds of thousands of supporters.

The focus will switch back towards Newcastle’s push for a return to the Champions League this week as Howe and his players prepare for Wednesday night’s home clash with Brentford. The return to St James Park will surely just become an extension of the weekend celebrations - but those very celebrations also show why the Magpies hierarchy are taking their time to make a big decision over the future of United’s famous old home.

A decision over whether to extend St James Park or move to a new home has been on the lips of supporters for the last 12 months and beyond and the wave of support shown towards Howe and his squad on Saturday will heighten the need for an increased capacity at the Magpies home, wherever that may be.

But how does the average capacity at St James Park compare to Newcastle’s rivals across the Premier League and to some of the clubs they could be facing in European competition next season if they are successful in their bid to return to the Champions League? We take a look with figures provided by TransferMarkt.

Where do Newcastle United rank in the best attendances around Europe?

Borussia Dortmund - 81,365 Bayern Munich - 75,000 Manchester United - 73,819 Real Madrid - 73,688 AC Milan - 71,556 Inter - 69,800 Marseille - 64,044 West Ham United - 62,392 Atletico Madrid - 61,970 AS Roma - 61,732 Tottenham Hotspur - 61,294 Liverpool - 60,529 Arsenal - 60,279 VfB Stuttgart - 59,179 Benfica - 58,986 Eintracht Frankfurt - 57,657 Ajax - 54,547 Manchester City - 53,965 Borussia Monchengladbach - 53,605 Newcastle United - 52,189 Celtic - 51,570 Real Betis - 51,110 Napoli - 50,714 Lyon - 49,786 Athletic Club - 48,344 Rangers - 47,756 Feyenoord - 47,125 Barcelona - 44,904 RB Leipzig - 44,597 Paris Saint-Germain - 43,180 Valencia - 42,618 Lazio - 42,183 Galatasaray - 42,145 Aston Villa - 41,902 FC Porto - 41,525 Sporting CP - 41,460 Werder Bremen - 41,273 Lille - 41,006