Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play golf tournament under pseudonym

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Al-Rumayyan, who will travel to Scotland after watching Newcastle United face PSG in the Champions League at St James’ Park, will play alongside LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein at the event, however, he won’t play under his own name.

As reported by the Scotsman, Al-Rumayyan will play under the name Andrew Waterman at the event. Al-Rumayyan has been credited as the driving force behind LIV Golf’s initial break into the sport alongside CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.

