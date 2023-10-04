Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play golf tournament under pseudonym
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland is set to have a surprise participant.
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Al-Rumayyan, who will travel to Scotland after watching Newcastle United face PSG in the Champions League at St James’ Park, will play alongside LIV Golf’s Peter Uihlein at the event, however, he won’t play under his own name.
As reported by the Scotsman, Al-Rumayyan will play under the name Andrew Waterman at the event. Al-Rumayyan has been credited as the driving force behind LIV Golf’s initial break into the sport alongside CEO and commissioner Greg Norman.
Al-Rumayyan is a keen golfer and was invited to participate in the competition by South African businessman Johann Rupert. “It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency, but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing,” Rupert said. “And, if I am asked by anyone what we will discuss, I will be saying it will be support for amateur golf worldwide.