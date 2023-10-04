Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s secret weapon has caused one or two teams difficulties this season. Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have transformed from one of the most passive teams in the division, to one of the most intense.

Whether it’s their relentlessness in attack or their willingness to press and harry their opposition out of possession, teams now know they will be involved in a high-energy and intense game when they come up against the Magpies. It was this intensity and relentlessness that secured them a top four spot last season and one that has helped them enjoy a solid start to this campaign.

Their intense style of play may not be unsurprising for Newcastle fans that have watched it develop over the last two years under Howe, however, it is clear that it is finally being recognised away from the club with opponents and neutrals all now seeing the threats that Newcastle possess both on and off the ball. Pep Guardiola is just one person that has praised the Magpies for their style of play this season - paying Newcastle the ultimate compliment back in August.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Eddie Howe's side.

Speaking after their Premier League meeting with Newcastle - one the Citizens would win 1-0 courtesy of a Julian Alvarez strike - Guardiola admitted he had to change his tactics to stop his team being ‘destroyed’ by the Magpies. Guardiola said: “We won already one title, we are six points from six, we have scored goals, we don’t concede much chances, not even at Burnley and against Newcastle; an exceptional, exceptional team.

“We spoke a lot; in an open game, in a transition game, they will destroy us, so we have to make a lot of control with a lot of passes. That’s why we put a lot of players in the middle to have extra, extra passes, and in the right moment we will find the moment.”

Guardiola’s fear of being ‘destroyed’ in the middle of the pitch by Newcastle has been echoed recently by World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf. Speaking ahead of PSG’s Champions League match at St James’ Park, the former Chelsea man admitted that PSG had to ‘stay focused’ or else they would ‘get smashed’ by their opponents.

Speaking to CasinosEnLigne.com, Lebouef said: “PSG's Champions League group is tough, despite what people say. They're going to find a great atmosphere at St. James' Park - I experienced it and it was never easy. There'll be 52,000 in black and white cheering Newcastle on.

“Newcastle are at their best when they play like the old-fashioned English sides: long-balls, pressing, and fighting spirits. With 52,000 crazy Geordies backing them up, PSG need to stay focused or they'll get smashed.

“If Luis Enrique and PSG cope with the first 15 minutes, then they can reverse the momentum, but it's going to be hell for the early stages. If Newcastle start well and score early on, I can see PSG losing it. However, I think that's the only way Newcastle can win.”