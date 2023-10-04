Wor Flags post exciting Newcastle United teaser ahead of PSG display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wor Flags have posted an exciting teaser ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with PSG. The match marks the first time in over 20 years that St James’ Park has hosted a Champions League game and an electric atmosphere is anticipated on a historic night.

As usual, Wor Flags will play a major role in helping to build the atmosphere pre-match and the group have teased what tonight’s display could entail. The group wrote on X: ‘MATCHDAY Tonight’s display involves all four stands and we need everyone to take part, so please get to your seat early. Leazes and East - every seat has a flag Gallowgate - surfer + most seats have a flag Milburn and L7 - lots of wavers dotted around HOWAY THE LADS!!!’

As is tradition with big games at St James’ Park in recent times, the whole stadium is set to join in with the pre-match display. Ahead of their opening group stage game, AC Milan supporters unveiled their own full stadium display at the San Siro, setting a very high standard for Wor Flags and St James’ Park to beat this evening.