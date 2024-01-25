Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United striker Dylan Stephenson on a loan deal until the end of the season. Stephenson was expected to leave St James’ Park this month and had interest from non-league and clubs in Scotland.

The 1st Cloud Arena will be where he plays his football between now and the end of the season, joining a Shields side who currently sit 10th in the Vanarama National League North Table. After a strong start to the season, a winless run saw the Mariners slip down the table and former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca lost his job as manager.

Stephenson will reunite with Elliott Dickman at Shields - a man he worked under at Newcastle United. Dickman is currently in interim charge of the Mariners and has won two, drawn one and lost one of his four games in charge.

Stephenson has been on the fringes of the Newcastle United squad over the last couple of years and scored during their friendly win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in December 2022. However, he has not featured in a senior matchday squad this season with fellow teammate and striker Ben Parkinson having been named as a substitute for Eddie Howe’s side on a few occasions.