Newcastle United youngster seals loan move to South Shields - reunites with former Magpies coach
Newcastle United transfers: One youngster will spend the rest of the season on-loan away from St James’ Park.
South Shields have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United striker Dylan Stephenson on a loan deal until the end of the season. Stephenson was expected to leave St James’ Park this month and had interest from non-league and clubs in Scotland.
The 1st Cloud Arena will be where he plays his football between now and the end of the season, joining a Shields side who currently sit 10th in the Vanarama National League North Table. After a strong start to the season, a winless run saw the Mariners slip down the table and former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca lost his job as manager.
Stephenson will reunite with Elliott Dickman at Shields - a man he worked under at Newcastle United. Dickman is currently in interim charge of the Mariners and has won two, drawn one and lost one of his four games in charge.
Stephenson has been on the fringes of the Newcastle United squad over the last couple of years and scored during their friendly win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in December 2022. However, he has not featured in a senior matchday squad this season with fellow teammate and striker Ben Parkinson having been named as a substitute for Eddie Howe’s side on a few occasions.
The 21-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Hamilton, scoring once in 12 appearances. This campaign, Stephenson has scored three goals in seven Premier League 2 appearances and featured in all three of Newcastle’s EFL Trophy games, registering one assist.