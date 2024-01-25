Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is reportedly wanted by a quartet of Premier League clubs this month. Wilson has been linked with moves to Italy and Spain in recent days, but four English teams have now entered the race for his signature.

West Ham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all emerged as potential destinations for the 31-year-old as they look to add Premier League proven talent to their respective attacking lines, according to TalkSport. Although injured at the minute, Wilson has netted seven goals in just 14 Premier League appearances this season and is among the very best for goals per minutes played in the top-flight this season.

However, Newcastle’s need to sell players in order to fund signings may force them into selling some of their key players this month with Wilson potentially one that is allowed to leave St James’ Park. Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have also been linked with moves away this month - although Bayern Munich have pulled-out of negotiations for Trippier.

Wilson, meanwhile, could be available for around £20m and whilst Newcastle won’t actively look to move him on, if a club matches their asking price then they may allow the England international to leave. West Ham and Chelsea have been credited with the biggest interest in signing Wilson this month, with the Evening Standard reporting the Blues see Wilson as an option if they are unable to sign Karim Benzema.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have reportedly identified Wilson as a potential replacement for Danny Ings and someone that could lead their line as they search for a long-term striker option. The 31-year-old was asked about speculation surrounding his future on the Footballer’s Football Podcast by host Ricky Haywood-Williams and if he could shed any light on the recent reports, Wilson simply replied: “No.”