When do the current contracts of Newcastle United stars come to an end?

Speculation over Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United is nothing new for Magpies supporters.

The Sweden international has made a mockery of claims United have overspent in the aftermath of the £63m deal that brought him to Tyneside in September 2022. Since joining the Magpies from La Liga club Real Sociedad, Isak has plundered his way to 62 goals and has provided 11 assists in just 109 appearances - but the stats only tell half of the story about the impact he has made.

Isak has played an integral role in helping Eddie Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League on two occasions and scored in last season’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool as Newcastle’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware finally came to an end.

Such form has not gone unnoticed as several clubs from the Premier League and across Europe have been linked with a big money move for the Magpies striker and recent speculation has suggested Liverpool are keen to make a big bid for the Sweden star. However, the Magpies remain calm over the situation and are expected to retain the services of their top goalscorer and provide Isak with further cover and competition over the remainder of the summer transfer window.

With a firm focus on securing new additions for the time being, there have also been suggestions Newcastle will look to agree a new contract with Isak and his representatives later in the summer as they look to boost their chances of keeping him on Tyneside for a number of years. Such a move would be a major boost for Howe as he looks to establish the Magpies as consistent challengers for major honours at home and in Europe.

The need to provide competition for Isak next season is clear to see as Callum Wilson will be out of contract over the next two weeks and there is no sign of a positive outcome in talks over a new incentivised deal for the former Bournemouth striker. Wilson is not the only player approaching the end of his time at St James Park - but when do the contracts of the current United squad come to an end and who is facing a major decision over their future on Tyneside?

When do the contracts of current Newcastle United players come to an end?

2025: Callum Wilson (in talks), Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy (in talks), Jay Turner-Cooke

2026: Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Martin Dubravka, Isaac Hayden, Mark Gillespie, Harrison Ashby, Max Thompson, Garang Kuol, Alfie Harrison

2027: Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn

2028: Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes

2029: Will Osula, Lewis Miley

‘Long term deals’: Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon

Unknown: Odysseas Vlachodimos

