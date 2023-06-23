With the arrival of Sandro Tonali at St James' Park seemingly all but confirmed, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is turning his attention to other positions.

The Magpies need to bolster the squad around the pitch during the window in order to compete on multiple fronts next season as Champions League football returns to the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Howe seems to be landing another centre-back with rumours of targets picking up pace in recent days.

Napoli star hesitates on Man Utd with rumours of big Newcastle United deal

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae seemed to be on his way to Manchester United this summer to join Erik ten Hag's overhaul of the Red Devils side.

However, according to El Pais , that deal has stalled despite the centre-back initially agreeing to a deal that would see him move to the North West.

Kim Min-Jae had been set for a Man Utd move (Image: Getty Images)

The Spanish outlet believes that a Newcastle United offer worth £230,000-a-week for the Serie A winner has a role to play in that U-turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested in securing Min-Jae's signature and ready to activate the £39 million release clause currently in his contract at Napoli.

Newcastle United move for Joachim Andersen depends on Crystal Palace transfers

Newcastle United's pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is likely to be dependent on The Eagles' own progress in the transfer market. Reports this week have linked the Magpies with a move for cut-price centre-back options Andersen and Leeds United defender Robin Koch.

The Palace man seems to be high up on the shopping list for Eddie Howe with reports gathering frequency and now The Daily Mail report that the move can only happen if the London club land a coup of their own.

Palace, who are currently without a manager following the end of Roy Hodgson's contract, are said to be interested in Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad