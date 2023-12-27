The latest transfer speculation from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for one of European football's most highly-rated defenders during the January transfer window.

The Magpies were punished for a lacklustre defensive display on Boxing Day after former United striker Chris Wood plundered a hat-trick in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win at St James Park. Despite the overwhelming success provided by the pairing of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar last season, the reunited duo struggled badly against their former team-mate on a day when few in black and white did themselves justice.

The loss has heightened calls for the Magpies hierarchy to boost Eddie Howe's squad in a bit to strengthen and revitalise a season that is in real danger of sliding away. Forest's win on Tyneside and results elsewhere on Boxing Day have left United in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

The new year will bring an opportunity to add to their squad and one report in Portugal has suggested Newcastle are 'doing the maths' over a possible move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The five-times capped Portugal international has already made almost 150 appearances for the Lisbon giants after making his debut just over three years ago in a 2-0 win at Portimonense.

Portuguese outlet Record have suggested the Magpies are considering a move for the defender - but will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool. Inacio is believed to have a £54m release clause in his current deal with Sporting but there have been recent suggestions the Liga Portugal club would accept offers of around £40m.