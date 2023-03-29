Newcastle United duo miss two matches as £15m man starts ahead of Man United clash - international photos
Newcastle United have had nine players and two loan players called-up for international duty this month - here’s how they fared.
Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but Pope has withdrawn due to a minor injury. Defender Sven Botman was also called-up to the Netherlands squad as he hoped to earn his first senior cap.
The 23-year-old was named in the Dutch preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup but didn’t make the final cut. Alexander Isak returned to the Sweden squad for the first time since picking up a serious thigh injury back in September that would ultimately keep him out of competitive action until January.
Jamal Lewis also got an opportunity to make a rare appearance as he was named in the Northern Ireland squad.
European nations got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns under way during the break from Premier League action.
Loan players Garang Kuol and Jeff Hendrick featured in the Australia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively while there are also several youngsters in international action.
Several first-team players were snubbed from international duty with Fabian Schar out of the Switzerland squad and both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton not included in the Brazil squad. Miguel Almiron also missed out on Paraguay duty after picking up a training ground injury while Callum Wilson missed out on a place in the England squad after being named in the World Cup squad last year.
Here is Newcastle’s full list of internationals and how they fared during the break...