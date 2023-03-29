Newcastle United have had nine players and two loan players called-up for international duty this month - here’s how they fared.

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but Pope has withdrawn due to a minor injury. Defender Sven Botman was also called-up to the Netherlands squad as he hoped to earn his first senior cap.

The 23-year-old was named in the Dutch preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup but didn’t make the final cut. Alexander Isak returned to the Sweden squad for the first time since picking up a serious thigh injury back in September that would ultimately keep him out of competitive action until January.

Jamal Lewis also got an opportunity to make a rare appearance as he was named in the Northern Ireland squad.

European nations got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns under way during the break from Premier League action.

Loan players Garang Kuol and Jeff Hendrick featured in the Australia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively while there are also several youngsters in international action.

Several first-team players were snubbed from international duty with Fabian Schar out of the Switzerland squad and both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton not included in the Brazil squad. Miguel Almiron also missed out on Paraguay duty after picking up a training ground injury while Callum Wilson missed out on a place in the England squad after being named in the World Cup squad last year.

Here is Newcastle’s full list of internationals and how they fared during the break...

1 . Kieran Trippier - England Trippier came off the bench for the closing stages of England's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Italy on Thursday night following Luke Shaw's red card. He was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday.

2 . Nick Pope - England (withdrawn) Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a minor injury.

3 . Sven Botman - Netherlands Sven Botman was denied a first Netherlands cap after having to withdraw from the squad with suspected food poisoning.

4 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Isak started both of Sweden's qualifiers before being taken off in the closing stages. Sweden lost 3-0 to Belgium before beating Azerbaijan 5-0 on Monday. Isak had a goal disallowed for offside before setting up Sweden's second goal which Bahlul Mustafazada turned into his own net.