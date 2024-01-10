Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have reportedly submitted an enquiry to sign one of the Premier League’s in-form players.

Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. According to the Telegraph, Newcastle have enquired about the availability of the Cherries man as they look to strengthen the attacking options available to Eddie Howe.

However, despite Newcastle’s interest, Bournemouth are very reluctant to see the striker leave the south coast this month and will not sell to the Magpies. Solanke has 13 goals in 22 league appearances under Andoni Iraola this season - with two of those strikes coming at the Vitality Stadium against Newcastle United in November.

Only Mo Salah, who grabbed a brace against Newcastle on New Year’s Day, and Erling Haaland, who could line up against the Magpies at St James’ Park on Saturday, have scored more than Solanke in the Premier League so far this season. Solanke’s goals for Bournemouth have helped fire his team away from the relegation zone with the Cherries currently sitting ten points above the bottom three.

Solanke moved to the Vitality Stadium from Liverpool in January 2019 and featured under Howe during the next season and a half whilst he was manager of Bournemouth. Solanke struggled during his first few seasons at the club, however, two brilliant seasons in the Championship saw him net 34 goals over two years in England’s second-tier.

Six goals and seven assists in the league last year was a solid return for the 26-year-old with his form this season earning him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad - and an outside chance of being included in his Euro 2024 travelling party.