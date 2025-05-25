Why Newcastle United v Everton is not on TV - ‘strange’ Sky Sports decision explained

Getty Images

Newcastle United host Everton at St James’ Park knowing a win will seal their place in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s Champions League picture starts to get complicated if they fail to beat Everton this afternoon, but at St James’ Park, they will back themselves to finish the campaign on a high. David Moyes’ side, meanwhile, head to the north east knowing that whatever happens today, they will finish the campaign 13th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park last week, but will put up stiff resistance and have been a tough nut to crack for many clubs since Moyes’ appointment as Sean Dyche’s replacement. A goalless draw in the reverse fixture will serve as a stark warning for Newcastle who will have to turn up with the right attitude and effort level if they are to get the three points they crave so much.

A sold out St James’ Park will roar on Howe’s side later today, whilst thousands at home will be praying for a win. However, those unable to get a match ticket will find it extremely difficult to stay up-to-date with all the action at St James’ Park due to a strange decision made by Sky Sports ahead of the final weekend of Premier League action.

Why Newcastle United v Everton will not be shown on TV

With all ten Premier League matches set to kick-off simultaneously at 4pm today, lots of eyes were on which matches would be picked for TV broadcast in the United Kingdom. Liverpool have already been confirmed as champions, whilst the relegation places have also all been sorted - and have been for some weeks.

Therefore, many assumed that the four matches involving the five teams in the race for Champions League qualification would be among the games picked for TV coverage. That is the case at the City Ground where Nottingham Forest host Chelsea, and at Old Trafford where Manchester United host Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the third TV pick has not gone to Manchester City’s clash with Fulham or the game at St James’ Park and instead, Sky Sports will show the dead rubber between Liverpool and Crystal Palace. The Reds will lift the Premier League trophy at the conclusion of that match, but the prior 90 minutes is as irrelevant as any other game this season.

Despite this, Sky’s cameras will be at Anfield leaving those not in attendance at St James’ Park or at Craven Cottage will have to watch on via social media for updates on those respective games.

The Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold not only on Tyneside, but throughout the country. BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 are your go to places for radio commentary of today’s game.