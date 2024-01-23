Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just nine days left of the January transfer window to go, here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Ligue 1 starlet

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Stade Rennais starlet Desire Doue. L’Equipe report that Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund could make a move for the 18-year-old before the January transfer window closes on February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doue predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder and has been a first-team regular at the Ligue 1 side this season, despite registering just two goals and one assist in 16 league games thus far this term. Although Doue has attracted interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga, Stade Rennais are under no pressure to sell the teenager this month with over two years still left on his contract in France.

Doue was briefly linked with a move to Tyneside during the summer transfer window, before opting to pursue other targets. Barcelona and PSG have previously shown interest in signing Doue.

Premier League duo wanted by Southampton

Southampton are interested in signing Burnley’s Manuel Benson and Bournemouth’s David Brooks this month - according to Sky Sports. Benson has barely featured under Vincent Kompany this season, whilst Brooks is making his return to football after recovering from cancer.

The Saints are pushing for automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League under Russell Martin and are looking to strengthen their options out wide this month. Ryan Fraser is currently on-loan at St Mary’s from Newcastle United and has enjoyed a solid season under Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser recently admitted that his time at St James’ Park is over and has set his sights on joining Southampton on a permanent basis: "I think my time at Newcastle is done now.” Fraser admitted.

“I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.