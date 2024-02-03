‘Crazy’ - Newcastle United star reacts to Luton Town match following four month injury lay-off
Newcastle United v Luton Town: St James’ Park played host to a memorable Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.
Harvey Barnes made his long awaited recovery from injury during Newcastle United’s 4-4 draw with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon - and the former Leicester City man returned with a bang by netting the equaliser during a crazy game at St James’ Park. The Magpies twice led in the first-half, but were pegged back by the Hatters before they found themselves 4-2 behind within 17 minutes of the second-half.
A goal from Kieran Trippier brought them to within one before Barnes scored just his second Newcastle United goal to restore parity with 17 minutes of the clash still to play, although the hosts were unable to grab a winner as both sides shared the points. Barnes hadn’t featured since being injured early into Newcastle’s win over Sheffield United back in September and despite being unable to help his side to a win upon his return to fitness, he did play a major role in ensuring they did not suffer a third-straight home defeat.
Taking to social media after the game, alongside a picture of his goal celebration, one he dedicated to his newborn daughter who was attending her first ever match, Barnes posted: ‘Feels good to be back, crazy game. Disappointed not to get 3 points but loved being back on the scoresheet!’
Barnes and his teammates now have seven days to recuperate before their trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Magpies will be keen to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at St James’ Park on Boxing Day.