Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Micah Richards has sympathised with Dan Burn after he endured a difficult afternoon against Luton Town at St James’ Park. Burn conceded a penalty just after half-time and was taken off just after the visitors made it 4-2 following Eljiah Adebayo’s strike in the 62nd minute.

Burn was replaced by Tino Livramento immediately after that goal and Richards believes the 31-year-old was an unfortunate casualty in a ‘disjointed’ Magpies performance. “They were very disjointed, especially in those wide areas.” Richards said on Match of the Day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Chiedozie] Ogbene and Burn down that side, [Burn] had a very difficult time. The reason why I have picked him out is we all know Burn is not the fastest, but he needs some help from his wingers. He gets into these situations, they get to the ball late and he’s left in a one-on-one situation where you have to either get tight or drop off, he doesn’t do either.

“He needs some help, it happened so many times within the game. We know how Newcastle want to play, they want to play expansively, but you leave yourself open. To be fair, Burn has done very well but in today’s game he was very isolated, it’s difficult.”