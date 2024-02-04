‘Very difficult’ - Micah Richards sympathises with Newcastle United star after Luton Town struggle
Newcastle United and Luton Town shared eight goals in a brilliant match at St James’ Park.
Micah Richards has sympathised with Dan Burn after he endured a difficult afternoon against Luton Town at St James’ Park. Burn conceded a penalty just after half-time and was taken off just after the visitors made it 4-2 following Eljiah Adebayo’s strike in the 62nd minute.
Burn was replaced by Tino Livramento immediately after that goal and Richards believes the 31-year-old was an unfortunate casualty in a ‘disjointed’ Magpies performance. “They were very disjointed, especially in those wide areas.” Richards said on Match of the Day.
“[Chiedozie] Ogbene and Burn down that side, [Burn] had a very difficult time. The reason why I have picked him out is we all know Burn is not the fastest, but he needs some help from his wingers. He gets into these situations, they get to the ball late and he’s left in a one-on-one situation where you have to either get tight or drop off, he doesn’t do either.
“He needs some help, it happened so many times within the game. We know how Newcastle want to play, they want to play expansively, but you leave yourself open. To be fair, Burn has done very well but in today’s game he was very isolated, it’s difficult.”
The four goals conceded against the Hatters means Newcastle have now let in 17 Premier League goals in their last five outings. Those games have elicited just four points in total with United set to travel to the City Ground next Saturday aiming to avenge their Boxing Day defeat to Nottingham Forest.