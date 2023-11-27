Newcastle United face PSG in the Champions League in a must win game at the Parc Des Princes.

Former Newcastle United winger David Ginola believes PSG supporters must get behind their team and make it an uncomfortable night for the Magpies at the Parc Des Princes. A win for the hosts would avenge their 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park back in October and end Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

The reigning French champions have won both of their home games in the Champions League so far this season and Ginola believes that the home crowd will be needed to help Luis Enrique’s side over the line. “They know how Newcastle plays,” Ginola told PSG TV, as picked up by Paris Fans.

“They know they are tough. Regarding quality and technique, PSG has the weapons to beat Newcastle. Now, the public must be present. They have always been there in big moments, but now we will ask them to be even more present.

“A football club is a team, an audience, and a stadium, and for me, this set of things means that if there is unity around this match, it will be a pleasure for everyone. The 12th man isn’t just a ready-made phrase. I experienced it here, with this audience. They will have to be present at key moments. Football must be played with an audience, to be played with people who vibrate with you.”