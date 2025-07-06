The 8 Newcastle United fringe players aiming to impress in pre-season

Newcastle United will face the likes of Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid during their preparations for the new season.

Newcastle United players return to pre-season training this week as they work towards their first friendly at Celtic later this month.

There have been suggestions that Magpies could play a behind closed doors fixture before they travel to Glasgow as Eddie Howe and his coaching staff begin preparations for a season that will see their side return to the Champions League and look to build on the momentum gained by their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

A trio of friendlies in Asia with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and a K League XI will follow the visit to Celtic before United return to Tyneside to face La Liga clubs Espanyol and Atletico Madrid on consecutive days on the final weekend before the Premier League season gets underway with a visit to Aston Villa.

There are a whole host of players that will hope to force their way into Howe’s thinking for the opening day of the season - but which players may feel they have a point to prove over the next month?

The 8 fringe players that will hope to impress during pre-season with Newcastle United

Jamaal Lascelles and Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley after Newcastle United's Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool | Getty Images

Jamaal Lascelles

Despite his long absence through a serious knee injury, it should not be forgotten Lascelles is still United’s club captain and the role he played during some difficult moments in the club’s recent history should not be forgotten. However, Lascelles will head into pre-season as fourth choice centre back and he could face further competition with Newcastle believed to be keen to add to their defensive ranks. How urgent that search is may well depend on how Lascelles fares during the pre-season campaign.

Will Osula

The energy and enthusiasm provided by the Danish youngster became something of a highlight in the latter stages of last season. However, that will only get Osula so far and he will need to show significant signs he can challenge for a regular place in Eddie Howe’s side during a pre-season campaign where he is likely to be handed a big chance to impress.

Emil Krafth

Krafth is a reliable figure within the Magpies squad and his versatility has meant he has been a useful outlet for Howe at key moments in games. However, no player would be happy just being used as and when and the Swede will hope to show the Magpies boss he can be more than just a utility player.

Joe Willock and Lewis Miley

With Sean Longstaff reportedly attracting serious interest from Leeds United and Everton, Willock and Miley are effectively competing to become first-choice cover and competition for Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. Both players are more than capable of challenging for a regular place in the heart of Howe’s side and will hope to show that during pre-season.

Trevan Sanusi, Sean Neave and Leo Shahar

Sean Neave, Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi have all signed new contracts at Newcastle United. (Photo credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It was easier to bracket all three youngsters together as they find themselves in very similar situation. Sanusi, Neave and Shahar are all very highly-rated with the Magpies academy setup and have trained with the first team with regularity over the last year. The trio have penned new deals in recent weeks and will likely see some senior game-time in pre-season. Loan moves could be considered - but they will also hope to give Howe something to think about in the same way Lewis Miley did during pre-season two years ago.