Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as the summer transfer window enters its final hours.

Newcastle United could have been given some hope of securing a late move for an alternative to long-term target Marc Guehi as the Magpies lengthy pursuit of the Crystal Palace star looks set to come to an unsuccessful end.

With centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still making their way back from long-term injuries and unlikely to feature until later in the year, the St James Park hierarchy have been working hard to add to Eddie Howe’s defensive ranks throughout the summer. After considering moves for players in the Premier League and Serie A, United focused their attention on Crystal Palace star Guehi - but have been unable to persuade the Eagles into a sale despite making four separate offers for the England international. An injury to summer signing Chadi Riad is also said to have strengthened Palace’s resolve to retain the services of the former Chelsea academy product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been several reports suggesting Newcastle have considered moves for a number of alternatives to Guehi after they were linked with the likes of RB Leipzig star Mohamed Simikan, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea duo Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah. However, it is another reported target that could become available for a late deal after Liverpool head coach Arne Slot hinted he would allow current members of his squad to leave Anfield on the final day of the summer transfer window ‘if it was right for the player and club’.

Speaking ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Manchester United, the former Feyenoord boss said: '"It’s the same for incomings, if it’s right for the player and club, we will act. If that opportunity comes for the both of us, it will happen. But my main attention is on Man Utd and not on the outgoing players."

What that means for Newcastle’s reported interest in Reds star Joe Gomez remains to be seen after the Magpies were linked with the England international in recent weeks. The former Charlton Athletic defender is believed to be ‘considering his options’ after struggling to nail down a permanent place in the Liverpool side over the last 12 months. Gomez and fellow Reds star Jarell Quansah were both linked with a move to St James Park earlier this summer when Liverpool were believed to be keen to pursue a move for Anthony Gordon as the Magpies continued to battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. However, neither move came to fruition and Gomez remains part of the Liverpool squad.

After reports suggested Gomez wanted to leave Anfield, Slot seemed to give the versatile defender some hope of forcing his way into contention last week - but also conceded anything could happen in the final week of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked where Gomez’s head was, Slot said: “It has been in the right place for three weeks. He has worked really hard since he came back. He didn’t play a lot in the Euros and when he came back in the first sessions he couldn’t train the whole session so we had to manage his load and that was also a bit a reason why he wasn’t in the team on Saturday. But this week he had a good week in terms of load and how much he could do with the team. He is one of the players that I see new things from and learn things what I see from him, also combined with other players. It has been a good week for him and us until now. At this moment I am expecting everyone to be here. (But) everything can change.”