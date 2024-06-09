Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for the summer transfer window.

A former Arsenal star is reportedly set to hand Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius an opportunity to revitalise his career in Serie A.

The former Liverpool and Mainz stopper joined the Magpies on an initial short-term deal in September 2022 and that deal was extended to the end of the season as the German star memorably made his Magpies debut in the Carabao Cup Final defeat against Manchester United. Karius agreed a new one-year deal last summer but only made one further appearance for Eddie Howe’s side in a 4-1 defeat at title-chasing Arsenal in February.

With Howe considering something of a refresh of his goalkeeping options, Karius was named alongside the likes of Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie on a list of players that will officially leave St James Park when their current contracts come to an end at the end of the month.

In a statement released after United’s retained list was confirmed, Howe said: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer. They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers. It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul (Dummett) and Matt (Ritchie) in particular really has been immeasurable over many years.

"They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club. They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs. It’s also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight. Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him. I wish the players and their families the very best for the future.”

Karius has been linked with a move to Italy in recent months and a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed Como head coach Osian Roberts and assistant and former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas are hoping to sign the Magpies keeper as their side prepares for life in Serie A. The duo led I Lariani to runners-up spot in Serie B last season and they they have a number of high profile targets as they prepare to take on the likes of Inter, AC Milan and Juventus next season.

