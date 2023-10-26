Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak is reportedly facing up to a month on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury during the defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night. Isak lasted less than 15 minutes against his former club before limping off to be replaced by Callum Wilson.

Isak’s injury was further compounded when Jacob Murphy was also forced off through injury just moments after coming on as a substitute himself. Speaking about the pair after the game, Eddie Howe said: “It's very difficult to tell so early. Alex it looks like a recurrence of his groin that he had on international duty and Jacob looks like a dislocation of his shoulder so we're more worried about Jacob.

“I'm absolutely devastated for him. We'll wait and see how bad it is but he's been such a big player for us playing in different positions.”

Whilst an update on Murphy is awaited, reports today from the Mail have suggested that Isak may not be available until after the international break. That means the Sweden international could miss Premier League games against Wolves, Arsenal and Bournemouth as well as a Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United and the return fixture against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

Isak is Newcastle’s top-scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions. His absence will mean that the Magpies have just Wilson left as their only option up-front.

Anthony Gordon has featured in that position for England Under-21’s and could be called upon to fill that vacancy if required. However, that would leave them light on options on the left-wing, particularly after Howe also revealed that Elliot Anderson is set for a period on the sidelines with a back issue.

“Yeah, it looks like he's got a back problem,” Howe said when asked about Anderson. “So he's probably going to be missing a few weeks.”