Newcastle United will need a win over Liverpool this weekend if they can succeed in keeping up with Manchester United in the Premier League table. The Magpies currently sit five points behind third place with a game in hand.

However, Eddie Howe’s side will be feeling very confident of getting a result against the Reds, who sit in nineth. Though their recent derby day win over Everton, as well as the returns of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, could hand the visitors a boost.

Here is the latest news headlines from St. James’ Park...

Magpies ‘in talks’ with wonderkid

Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs that are interested in signing Independiente del Valle’s Kendry Paez, according to 90min.

The 15-year-old looks to be one of the latest young prospects coming out of South America and is heavily in demand as he impresses in Ecuador. Paez caught the eye of a number of sides when he shone for Independiente during last year’s Next Generation Trophy in Salzburg.

Seen as the next Moises Caicedo, who also began his career with Independiente, Paez is a target for up to a dozen Premeir League clubs including Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester city, while the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the youngster. While a move will be extremely tempting for Paez, the report claims that the Ecuadorian club aren’t looking to sell their prized asset this year and the Magpies would have to wait another two years anyway as the FIFA rules mean he is unable to move to Europe until he turns 18.

Callum Wilson on his fitness

Callum Wilson has opened up on his injury problems after he missed yet another game as Newcastle United took on his former club Bourenmouth at the weekend. The striker has been absent for six league matches this season and has been sidelined for almost a year in total since joining the club in 2020.

However, Wilson is hoping to be available for the big clash with Liverpool this weekend and he has explained how he now deals with injuries. Speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast, Wilson said: “Well, yeah (injury scare) we spoke about the game, the big build-up to it, I was so excited, then basically in training felt a bit of tightness in my hamstring, as you do, working hard, worked hard in the previous game against West Ham.

“For me, I don’t take no risks anymore. Too often than not I’ll be 80 per cent fit, declare myself available to play then 20 minutes in end up pulling up with something. Too many times it’s happened and I’m not going to cross that bridge again. I felt something, decided it was best to give it a rest then we have another big game coming up against Liverpool and we have a cup final too.”

The 30-year-old has netted seven goals in the Premier League this season and scored his first goal since before the World Cup in Newcastle’s draw with West Ham earlier this month.

