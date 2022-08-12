Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Ramos chase

Newcastle United’s chase of Goncalo Ramos appeared to hit a slight bump yesterday when reports emerged that PSG were interested in the striker.

Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Portuguese outlet Record, as picked up by Sport Witness, report that Newcastle remain the ‘most advanced’ club in the race to sign Ramos and that they lead PSG and the rest of the competition for his signature.

Ramos scored against the Magpies during pre-season with the Benfica man reportedly catching the eye of one or two in attendance at the Estadio da Luz.

Benfica reportedly want a fee of €40million in order to let Ramos leave the club.

Blues sign Magpies-linked wonderkid

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has announced he has signed for Chelsea.

Dibling shot to social-media fame when he netted a wonderful hat-trick against Newcastle earlier this year and had been linked with a permanent move to Tyneside as the Magpies look to strengthen their youth squads this summer.

The new Chelsea man posted a classy message on Instagram following his departure from St Mary’s:

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that have been handed to me and wish the club all the best.

“I’m excited to join @chelseafc and can’t wait to get started!”

Chris Sutton predictions

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes that Newcastle United and Brighton have to settle for a point apiece at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are looking to build on opening day wins - but Sutton has told BBC Sport that he believes a 1-1 draw is most likely on the south coast:

Sutton wrote: ‘The Seagulls are a really good team under Graham Potter, and a really good watch too.

‘The same goes for Newcastle, though. I liked the way they started the season against Nottingham Forest.

‘Forest were not great but Newcastle showed plenty of intent going forward.