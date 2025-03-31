Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Magpies legend has compared Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Alexander Isak has become one of the hottest properties in world football after his stunning goal return helped Newcastle United move into contention for a Champions League spot and ended their long wait for a trophy.

The Sweden international made a £63m move to Tyneside in August 2022 and has plundered his way to 58 goals in just 100 appearances for the Magpies - but it is his latest goal that will mean more than any other for the club’s supporters and the player himself. Isak netted the second goal in United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool as Eddie Howe’s side lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley earlier this month on the day their record signing racked up a century of appearances for the club.

Isak’s goal return of 23 goals in 33 games this season has led to comparisons with Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who has become one of the most feared strikers in world football throughout his time with the current Premier League champions. Since joining Pep Guardiola’s men from Borussia Dortmund, the Norway star has hit 120 goals in 138 games and has won the FA Cup, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup and Champions League during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite describing Haaland as ‘an absolute machine’, Magpies legend Alan Shearer believes Isak is ‘technically better’ than the City star - but conceded the Norwegian is a better goalscorer than the Newcastle striker.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I think Isak is technically better than Haaland. I would definitely say that. In terms of goals, Haaland's scored more, he is probably a better goal scorer, but they're very different. They're very, very different - and I’m not going to pick, I couldn't pick one, but they're very different. And Isak without doubt is technically better than Haaland.

“He’s (Haaland) a machine. He really is. He's an absolute machine. The one thing you would never, worry about in that Man City team, the way they play and he plays, you would never worry about missing chances. You would never worry about missing a penalty. He missed a couple of chances as well as the penalty - and that would never affect you because you know you're going to get another chance or two at least if you keep going and getting in there. That's exactly what happened and has happened whenever he's missed chances.”

What did Alan Shearer say about Newcastle’s Carabao Cup celebrations?

Former Newcastle United player Alan Shearer is interviewed by Lynsey Hipgrave (L) and Pete Graves (R) TV Presenters and fans of Newcastle United while on stage during the Newcastle United trophy parade and celebration on March 29, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Newcastle United defeated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final to end their seventy-year domestic trophy drought. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Shearer played a part in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup celebrations over the weekend and was on stage at the Town Moor as he gave his take on the Wembley win of two weeks ago and the historic moment when Howe’s men ended the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. The former England captain marvelled at the scenes as over 300,000 supporters packed city centre streets and provided a day that will live long in the memory for those in attendance.

The Magpies legend said: “We just love our football and we've been starved of success for so many years and it's, I think it was just a relief that we eventually got over the line. It's a life. I don't think I've been anywhere in the country where you have Nanas and Grandads, Mams and Dads, young kids and everyone who wears the black and white shirt like the Newcastle people do. Maybe in Liverpool or maybe in Glasgow for Rangers and Celtic. I don't know, but it is very, very different and unique in Newcastle.”